Bowlers show their skills

Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls

Social bowls Thursday 4th July, Pauleen Dimos, Jenny Tickle, Yvonne Johnson and Colleen Helyar defeated Judy Johnson, Janelle Taylor, Beryl Field and Pam Nicholl in a game of fours.

Congratulations to Cathy Thompson, Zena Jones, Marilyn Seton and Danielle Thompson who competed in the Zone 4 Women’s State Four Sectional Play in Dubbo over last weekend.

Condo Sport’s received a bye in the first round, Saturday morning, then defeated Dubbo City on Saturday afternoon, but were narrowly defeated by Club Dubbo, Sunday morning.

A job well done ladies.

Stay Safe,

HALF NIP.