Bowlers recognised at Annual Presentation Night

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The Annual Bowls Presentation Night was held on Tuesday the 20th.

The Nicholl Mixed Pairs were won by Zena and Craig Jones with Marilyn and Darren Seton runners up. The Club Fours, winners Tim Foster, Col Wheeler, Lloyd Merritt and Michael Waller with Steve Taylor, Ian Kelk, Craig Jones and Pete Brasnett runners up.

The Club Triples, winners Ian Kelk, Al Stuckey, and Steve Brasnett with Ian Simpson subbing for Al in one game and Ray Burnes, Al Barnes and Daryl Nairn the runners up. The Minor Pairs, winners Al Barnes and Daryl Nairn with Ray Burnes and Brian Tickle runners up. The Major Pairs, winners Darren and Dan Seton with Pete and Andrew Brasnett runners up. The Minor Singles, winner Dave Carter Jnr with Daryl Nairn runner up. The Major Singles, winner and Club Champion Andrew Brasnett with Craig Jones runner up. The Owen Cannon Handicapped Pairs were not played this year.

The Club Men’s Bowls AGM was held after the presentations, essentially the 2023-4 committee was re-elected with some minor changes Al Stuckey was re-elected as President, Steve Brasnett Vice President, Secretary/Treasurer Brian Tickle, Bowls Secretary Max Johnson, Sports Club Liaison Officers Max Johnson and Brian Tickle, Match Committee Al Stuckey, Steve Brasnett, Brian Tickle, Max Johnson, Grant Davis, Daryl Nairn, Andrew Brasnett and Michael Coe. Publicity Officer Nick Moody, Selection Committee Michael Waller, Max Johnson, Andrew Brasnett and Pete Brasnett. Delegates to Zone Max Johnson, Steve Brasnett and Brian Tickle. Suggestions for the future included starting winter Sunday bowls after lunch and that the Club Honour Boards be brought up to date.

Only one game of bowls was played over the week, Daryl Nairn defeating Al Barnes twenty-five to nineteen in a game of Minor Pairs.

Contributed.