Bowlers hit the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Last Wednesday John Coffey and Cary L’Estrange won the day defeating Ian Kelk and Mark Marshall and in the other game Brian Tickle and Robin Sanderson defeated Max Johnson and Don Jackson.

On Sunday Brian Tickle and Don Jackson won the meat defeating Ian Kelk and Bill Cunningham. Max Johnson and Cary L’Estrange won the other game defeating Steve Taylor and Mark Marshall.

Only one competition game this week, Daryl Nairn, Trevor Thorpe and Al Barnes got away to a screaming start winning the first end but by the second end had started to tire allowing Darren Seton, Bill Logan and Craig Jones to get into the lead which they maintained eventually winning the game thirty-three to eighteen.

The draw for the Minor Pairs is up with the first round to be played on or before the 17th of November.

Contributed.