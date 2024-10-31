Bowlers hit the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls
Last Wednesday John Coffey and Cary L’Estrange won the day defeating Ian Kelk and Mark Marshall and in the other game Brian Tickle and Robin Sanderson defeated Max Johnson and Don Jackson.
On Sunday Brian Tickle and Don Jackson won the meat defeating Ian Kelk and Bill Cunningham. Max Johnson and Cary L’Estrange won the other game defeating Steve Taylor and Mark Marshall.
Only one competition game this week, Daryl Nairn, Trevor Thorpe and Al Barnes got away to a screaming start winning the first end but by the second end had started to tire allowing Darren Seton, Bill Logan and Craig Jones to get into the lead which they maintained eventually winning the game thirty-three to eighteen.
The draw for the Minor Pairs is up with the first round to be played on or before the 17th of November.
Contributed.
Latest News
Junior Cricket
Junior Cricket U14’S WIN ROUND ONE Condo held the first [...]
PULSE ALIVE selection for Jane and Jonah
Condobolin High School students Jane Redenbach and Jonah Grimshaw have [...]
Kyron signs a deal with the Newcastle Knights
Condobolin Junior Rugby League Club player Kyron Nixon-Croaker (above) has [...]
Bowlers hit the greens
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Last Wednesday John Coffey and Cary [...]
Condo Auto Sports named as a finalist
Condo Auto Sports Club has been named as a finalist [...]
Recognising efforts of JRL players
The Condobolin Junior Rugby League held their 2024 Presentation evening [...]