Bowlers hit the greens

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Sunday 10th Brian Tickle and Mark Marshall won the day defeating Steve Taylor and Dave Carter Snr, and Dave Carter Jnr and Bill Cunningham defeated Ian Kelk and Don Jackson.

The Spring Business House Bowls got underway on Thursday, twenty teams played, Happy Daze were the winners, RSL were the lucky draw winners and BDPT1 were the lucky losers. Thanks to Manwaring Farming for sponsoring the night and Condo Quality Meats for the meat trays. On the battlefield Happy Daze beat BDPT 1, Foodworks beat Swiss Watch Centre, Condo Taxis beat Blue Shop, BDPT 2 beat Sloshies, Deevsey beat Lachlan Agencies 2, Fireys beat Concrete Yard Gurus, Googar Grinds beat Bridge Club, Spot 4 beat Logans Bobcats, RSL Club tied with LA 1, and by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method Holy Moses beat the Gaggling Grannys who retreated to the bar when the rain started during the seventh end and refused to come back out.

Five teams played in the State Open Reserves Pairs round that was played in Condo over the weekend against Parkes Town and Parkes Railway.

Marilyn Seton and Zena Jones, Steve Taylor and Grant Davis, and Max Johnson and Michael Coe unfortunately got knocked out on Saturday, Max and Flicky took the game to an extra end but were defeated. Andrew Brasnett and Dan Seton won on Saturday but were defeated on Sunday and Darren Seton and Craig Jones won both games on Saturday, Bones couldn’t play Sunday, so Pete Brasnett subbed for him, and he and Darren won both games on Sunday.

The last game was a nail biter against Parkes Railway with the scores at thirteen all on the last end, but the Condo boys came through on the extra end winning the game sixteen to thirteen meaning they go through to the Semi Final and Final at Parkes Railway on Sunday 17th and then onto State.

Contributed.