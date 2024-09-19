Born to Read Birthday Bash

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee’s Birthday Bash was a wonderful success.

Many community members and children attended the event at the Condobolin Public School Hall on Thursday, 5 September.

Condobolin Public School, St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin, Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre and Lachlan Children Services also shared much fun and laughter at the Birthday Bash.

There were two sessions in 2024. The Birth to Five Years was held from 10.15am; and the Kindergarten to Year Two session was held from 12.15pm.

In the first session, everyone was entertained by StarDust Kids performances featuring Rocky the Ringmaster and Bibadopaloopados the Clown (also known as Connie). They read the book ‘There is a Shark in the Loo’ written by Sharon Boyce and illustrated by Suzanne Houghton. At the end of the story, children were invited to showcase their moves to the ‘Baby Shark’ song.

In the second session, Kindergarten to Year Two also read the book ‘There is a Shark in the Loo’; but they also discovered a magic colouring book, which saw them share joy and merriment. The children loved going on an amazing adventure with Rocky the Ringmaster and Bibadopaloopados the Clown and sharing some magical moments.

Friends Alisonne Collins and Sam Rice established StarDust in early 2006. Both Alisonne and Sam, professional dancers, actors, and singers, had experience in entertaining. With their entertaining background for kids parties and events, they founded StarDust Kids.

At the conclusion of the StarDust Kids performance, the Born to Read Committee announced the winners of the Alphabet Hunt sheets competition. Children were encouraged to find letter themed banners that were placed in local business windows, correctly identify the location on the entry form and then place it in the draw for a book prize. Each child who entered was also given a lolly pop.

The Birth to Preschool book prize winners were Leyton Crow, Zayden Johnstone, Jannali Richards, Harlee Calton, Lynette Haworth and Fergus Haworth. The Kindergarten to Year Two book winners were Logan Bell, Hattie Fyfe, Jack Edgerton and Ava Charters.

Special guests included Lachlan Shire Deputy Mayor John Medcalf and ‘Ready Roo’. ‘Ready’ also mingled with children after the performances.

The Condobolin Born to Read Committee’s Birthday Bash was proudly supported by Lachlan Shire Council and local businesses.

Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.