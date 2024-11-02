Born to Read Baby Bags are back

Born to Read Baby Bags are back. When you visit the Midwife at the Condobolin District Hospital make sure you grab your bag and sign up your newborn to the Joey Reader Club so your child will receive a book on their birthday until the age of 5. Reading books, talking about pictures, sharing stories, and singing rhymes and songs help a baby’s development in many ways. Doing these activities every day helps your baby get familiar with speech sounds, words, pictures and books. This builds your baby’s early language skills and early literacy skills and helps them go on to read successfully later in life. Reading stories also stimulates a baby’s imagination and helps them learn about the world around them. It’s a great time for parents to bond with their baby and share time together too.