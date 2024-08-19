Born 2 Read Bingo success

Born 2 Read Condobolin held a very successful Christmas in July Bingo event at the Condobolin Sports Club on Wednesday, 24 July. The local community enjoyed the chance to win some exciting prizes. The Born 2 Read Condobolin would like to extend a very big thank you to Betta Home Living, for their continued support of Born to Read over many years. They also wanted to extend special thanks to the sponsors who donated amazing prizes – The Imperial Hotel, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy, Thorpey’s in the Paddock, Leanne’s hairdressing, JS Wellness, The Small Family, The Red Cattle Dog hotel, Owens Rural, Condobolin Newsagency, Stem the Florist, Brayden Davis Personal Training, lovely Born To Read Donor, Happy Daze, Yvonne’s Tupperware, Cafe Romo, Gallery 104, The Hall and No Moo 4 U. “A massive thank you to everyone involved in making our bingo night a great success. We are so grateful!” a post on the Born 2 Read Condobolin Facebook Page read.