Borambil Flats have strong Condobolin connection

By Melissa Blewitt

Borambil Flats located in Bower Street, Manly have a strong connection to Condobolin.

The seven-storey block of 34 flats overlooking Manly Beach, was designed in the interwar free classical style by architectural firm Peddle, Thorp and Walker in 1924. The builder was Mr LJE Benbow and the flats were completed in 1930.

They were built by the Matchett family who were pastoralists in the Condobolin area and named after their property “Borambil Park”.

It is believed the structure was built at a cost of approximately 60,000 Pounds, which included the land.

At the time of building, it is believed that the internal fittings of the flats would be wholly completed in maple and comprised of both four-roomed and three-roomed flats.

They were touted as being replete with modern convenience, with each flat fully self-contained, with closed in balconies, and separate bathrooms. A feature of Borambil Flats were two elevators with the added services of hot water, refrigeration, and incineration.

The four-roomed flats comprised of two bedrooms, lounge-room, dining-room, kitchen, bathroom, and balcony, while the three-roomed models have two bedrooms, living-room, kitchen, bathroom, and balcony. It believed there was even a waiting list of applicants for apartments, prior to the completion of the project.

William George Matchett was born at Kilmore Victoria in 1863. He died at Manly in January 1932.

At the time of his death, he owned Borambil and Merriwee (Condobolin), and Greendale plus Budgery (Nyngan).

At various times, Mr Matchett also owned Wirlong (Cobar) Gewroo, Mullengudgery, Nara, and Murrawombie (Nyngan district).

He went on to establish a stud farm at Borambil, with Borambil stud sheep well known throughout NSW.

Mr Matchett married Miss Lilla Dent daughter of the late Mr and Mrs J I Dent of Ooma, Forbes in 1895.

According to historical records, at the time of his death, he was survived by his wife and two daughters May (Mrs W E Hopkins of Strathfield) and Willa (Mrs G Sutherland of Gordon) and grandchildren Merelyn Hopkins and Barbara, Joan, and Helen Sutherland.