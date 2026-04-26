Boosting live entertainment

By Melissa Blewitt

Two Condobolin businesses are among 39 venues that will share in $2.89 in grants that is aimed at boosting live entertainment across NSW.

The Condobolin Sports Club will receive $30,000 and the Railway Hotel Condobolin has secured $80,000 through the NSW Government’s Live Performance Venue Grant Program.

Condobolin Sports Club Manager Kirsten Thomas said they were overjoyed by their successful application.

“We were very lucky to get the grant. We have a wonderful grants officer, Tasha Hurley, who applies for any type of grant that might be suitable to the Club,” she explained.

“This grant will allow us to update and modernise the sound system at the Club and provide us with the ability to have numerous live music gigs throughout the year. We have already had a couple, and they have been a great success.

“So far we have had Gracey Denham-Jones, Adam Kereszy and Cameron Sharp playing tunes for us on the veranda.”

The program, delivered by the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, supports small to medium hospitality venues intending to stage live performance or significantly increase their current offering by providing funding for staging and sound equipment, paying performers, and costs related to marketing and promotion.

The grant was open to venues across the state for the first time, with eligible regional and metropolitan venues able to apply for grants between $15,000 and $80,000. This program aims to enable more local communities across the state to easily access a range of live performances including live music, theatre and musical theatre, cabaret, dance performance, First Nations storytelling, spoken word, comedy and more.