Boomers Rugby League 2026 Presentation

Compiled by Hayley Egan

The Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club 2026 Presentation Night was held on Friday 4th September.

“We’d like to take the opportunity to thank our sponsors, volunteers, supporters, Old Boys & Girls, junior half-time players and senior playing group for showing up for the year and putting your best foot forward for Trundle week in and week out.” read a post on the Clubs Facebook page.

Many awards were presented on the night.

The League Tag Coaches Award went to Hannah Wright and Jess Morgan.

League Tag Most Consistent Award went to Bailee McAnaney, while the Most Improved Award went to Jorja Rusten.

League Tag Players Player Award went to Hayley Sense.

Sarah Price was named League Tag Best and Fairest.

In First Grade, Brendan Trim was presented with Most Improved. Most Consistent went to Tom Aveyard and Bill Ryan.

First Grade Coaches Award went to Brayden Coburn and Morgan Powter.

The Most Dedicated – Raymond McAnaney Trophy went to Frankland Ross.

Will Taylor was presented the First Grade Best Forward and Oscar Ryan was named Best Back.

First Grade Players Player went to Brad Watt and Best and Fairest went to Matt Woolmington.

The Club Awards were presented to Matt Woolmington for Rookie of the Year and Dave Allan for Club Person of the Year.

Information and Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.