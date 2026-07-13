Books4Outback make generous donations

Condobolin Public School Kindergarten to Year Two students each received a book, kindly donated by Books4Outback recently. During this trip, Neil and Roger, travelled 1,800 kilometres, visiting 12 schools and three preschools. Books4Outback is a non-profit group of volunteers who personally deliver donated books and other educational items to schools and preschools in rural communities, mainly in isolated areas or areas experiencing hardship. It has been operating for over a decade, with donations to over 260 schools, many of those on multiple occasions. In addition, they have visited more than 70 preschools, taking toys as well as books.