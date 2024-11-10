Book your stay at the Condobolin Motor Inn today!

If you’re looking for a family-friendly inn in Condobolin, look no further than Condobolin Motor Inn.
Condobolin Motor Inn includes 21 rooms and is about a 10-minute drive from Gum Bend Lake. The facility also offers free Wi-Fi.
The centre of town is within a 10-minute walk, and the Visitor Information Centre and Utes in Paddock is a short drive away.
Guests can enjoy a range of an array of room amenities including a flat screen TV, a refrigerator, air conditioning, and free Wi-Fi. The property also features a pool.
Condobolin Motor Inn is located at 20 William Street, Condobolin. Phone 6895 2722 to make a booking today!

