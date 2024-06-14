Bonnie visits CPS

On Thursday, 30 May Condobolin Public School had the privilege to have Mrs Bonnie Merritt, an elder of Wiradjuri people of the Lachlan River to talk to Stage Three students. “Her stories were very interesting, and the students had lots of questions,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

