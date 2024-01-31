Blast from the past: The loss of a Historic Building

By Olivia McInnes

Condobolin locals were shocked and appalled at the loss of yet another historical building two weeks ago when the Renown Theatre in Bathurst Street was burned down and subsequently demolished.

Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the at 2:15 am on Saturday the 7th of January 2012.

Witnesses also reported having seen two men running from the scene shortly after smoke was noticed.

Given the time of day, descriptions of the men were limited, but were described as both of slight build, one wearing a black top with a red, white and blue motive on the front, while the other was wearing a white t-shirt.

No specific age was provided but both were young, and no race was nominated.

The building was well alight by the time the fire brigade reached the scene a short time later, and worked on the blaze for a number of hours as it kept smouldering and reigniting.

Due to the roof collapsing and unstable walls being exposed, the building needed to be demolished before police investigative unit could move in and assess the scene.

Police have examined the area, taken swabs and samples and have reviewed available CCTV footage.

Enquiries will continue and anyone with any information is urged to please come forward and help police with their investigation.

General manager of the Lachlan Shire, George Cowan says the Council is in the process of issuing orders on the owner to carry out a cleanup in two stages.

“The first will be to confine the rubble to the block to restore pedestrian access.

“Then a full cleanup will be carried out.

“We hope the police investigation will reveal those responsible, and we also encourage anyone with information to come forward,” he said.