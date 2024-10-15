Blake’s Final Week

Tullibigeal Central School celebrated Blake Dillon’s final week of school recently.

On Wednesday 25th September Blake wanted everyone to dress up! Either what they wanted to be when they grow up or just in a fun outfit.

A fun footy match and kicking comp was also held with Blake!

“We sure are going to miss having him around.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

On Thursday 26th September, staff dressed as different versions of Blake.

On the final day, Friday 27th September, everyone wished Blake a final farewell as he steps into the world.

“Congratulations Blake, it’s time for you to step off this pitch and head into a much bigger game. Your innings here is complete, but your next one is just beginning – Go out there and hit life for 6.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source asnd Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.