Black Dog Ride’s One Dayer helps fund mental health support

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin locals supported the Black Dog Ride’s One Dayer to help fund vital mental health support in regional communities.

They took part in Black Dog Ride One Dayer, helping raise funds for grassroots mental health and suicide prevention initiatives in regional Australia.

It took place on Sunday, 15 March, where riders departed from Condobolin RSL Club, where the community gathered to cheer riders on and show support.

In 2025, more than 6,000 participants took part nationwide, helping raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to support mental health and suicide prevention and organisers say this final week is

critical to donations to boost funds where they’re needed most.

Funds raised through the One Dayer are distributed back into communities via the Black Dog Ride Grants Program, supporting local organisations, schools and initiatives delivering mental health

education, early intervention and suicide prevention programs.

Since 2009, Black Dog Ride’s annual One Dayer has brought riders, volunteers and supporters together across Australia to start conversations, share stories, and raise vital funds for mental health.

To date, volunteers and donors have raised over $4 million that has been donated to hundreds of organisations within regional communities across the country including Men’s Shed Association,

Royal Flying Doctor, Just a Farmer, local schools, Mental Health Charities and initiatives that directly support the wider community.