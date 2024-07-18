Bishop to make a visit
The Rt Rev’d Mark Calder, Bishop of the Diocese of Bathurst will be visiting Condobolin as part of his ongoing commitment to visit each Parish in the Diocese each year.
The Anglican Church in Central and Western NSW covers about a third of NSW, stretching from the Blue Mountains to the Queensland border. It was formed in 1870. It covers the region bordered by: Oberon, Cowra and West Wyalong in the south, west to Cobar and Bourke across the north-west to Coonamble and Coonabarabran, and in the east by Coolah, Mudgee and Rylstone.
Our Bishop will be visiting All Saints Condobolin on Saturday 20 July,2024 and will be presiding over a Holy Communion Service at 4pm at our lovely Church.
This service is open to all denominations, and all are welcome.
Bishop Mark will stay in Condobolin overnight. We plan to gather at the Meeting Room at the Railway Hotel 5.30pm for 6pm after the service for dinner with the Bishop.
Contributed.
