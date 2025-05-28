Bishop Stuart Robinson coming to Condobolin
Bishop Stuart and Mrs Janie Robinson are delighted by their appointment to All Saints’ Anglican Church in Condobolin.
It is a part time role that starts on Saturday June 7th. The service is at 4pm and will be a celebration of ‘The Feast of Pentecost’.
The Robinson’s have been in Anglican ministry for more than 40years.
They have pastored and started churches in urban, rural and international contexts. Stuart was the Anglican bishop of Canberra and Goulburn for a decade or so.
They commented, ‘after a very happy ten months as locum in West Wyalong, we are really looking forward to meeting with and serving alongside the people of Condobolin’. Stuart and Janie have four adult children (one of whom is a Bollywood actor in Mumbai!) and four grandchildren.
Visitors and newcomers are very welcome to attend the weekly Saturday Anglican service.
Contributed.
