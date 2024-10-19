Bishop Columba visits

“We were fortunate enough to have Bishop Columba visit,” St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Principal Natasha Brotherton said in the Term Three, Week 10 School Newsletter. “The Bishop spoke to each class about the newest Saint, Carlo Acutis, who was canonised in 2020. Carlos is known for his deep faith and for using technology to spread the message of the Gospel. “Bishop Columba also spoke to the children about servant leadership.” Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Facebook Page.