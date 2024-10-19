Bishop Columba visits
“We were fortunate enough to have Bishop Columba visit,” St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Principal Natasha Brotherton said in the Term Three, Week 10 School Newsletter. “The Bishop spoke to each class about the newest Saint, Carlo Acutis, who was canonised in 2020. Carlos is known for his deep faith and for using technology to spread the message of the Gospel. “Bishop Columba also spoke to the children about servant leadership.” Image Credit: St Joseph’s Parish School Facebook Page.
Latest News
Making graphic notations at CPS
Condobolin Public School Class 5/6B made graphic notations of the [...]
Bishop Columba visits
“We were fortunate enough to have Bishop Columba visit,” St [...]
A Graduation Dinner for Year 12
Condobolin High School Year 12 students were celebrated at Graduation [...]
Lots of Playgroup fun for children
The last day of Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup [...]
Keeping the wheels turning
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt With a purpose-built fleet of delivery [...]
Successful Be Road Ready for Harvest events held
Over 50 farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers and grain brokers [...]