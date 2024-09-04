Birthday celebrations for Women’s Bowling Club

Condobolin Sports Club Womens Bowls

Condobolin Women’s Bowling club held their annual Gala day on the 8th August 2024 celebrating their 70th Birthday, a great day was had by all.

100 club winner: 1st Colleen Helyer; 2nd Beryl Field; 3rd Anna McKay.

Lucky Door: Beryl Field.

Raffle winners: Annette Tisadell – Grenfell; Jill Messenger – Canowindra; Marja Iffland – Parkes; Debbie Scott – West Wyalong; and Annie Steer – West Wyalong.

Lucky Winners on the day the team of Mel Rees, Jo Thorpe, Zena Jones and Pauleen Dimos (Condobolin).

Lucky Losers – Ange Hayward – Karen Bartholomew, Colleen Robertson, Bev Fyfe (Lake Cargelligo).

Closest Bowl to the spider – Colleen Helyer.

Our annual presentation evening was held on the 20th August 2024 with the following results:

Fours Winners – Jenny Tickle, Jenny Logan, Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton.

Runners Up – Lisa Rosberg, Sam Davis, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson.

Triples Winners – Sam Davis, Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson.

Runners Up – Jenny Logan, Janelle Taylor and Marilyn Seton.

Pairs – Mel Rees and Zena Jones.

Runners up – Yvonne Johnson and Pam Nicholl.

Handicap Pairs Winners – Cathy Thompson and Danielle Thompson.

Runners Up – Mel Rees and Zena Jones.

Consistency Singles Winner – Danielle Thompson.

Runner Up – Cathy Thompson.

Minor SIngles Winner – Janelle Taylor.

Runner Up – Mel Rees.

Major Singles Winner – Danielle Thompson.

Runner Up – Pam Nicholl.

Congratulations to all our bowlers.

Danielle Thompson then went onto play at State Level in the Champion of Champions and winning her sectional play and progressing to the finals.

Zena Jones and Mel Rees competed at the State pairs Champions of Champions.

Marilyn Seton was runner up in the Southern Slopes District Singles.

Judy Johnson, Colleen Helyer, Pauleen Dimos and Pam NIcholl were runners up in the Souther Slopes District Senior Fours Event.

Congratulations.

Contributed by Condobolin Women’s Bowls Publicity Officer Cathy Thompson.