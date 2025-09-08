Bill wins a swag of ribbons
The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Pavilion at the 2025 Condobolin Show went to Bill Worthington. ABOVE: Bill and just a few of the ribbons he has won in the Pavilion this show, next to his beautiful wife Ruth. Image Credit: Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.
Bill Worthington and his wife Ruth with his Most Successful Exhibitor in the Pavilion Ribbon and trophy. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.
