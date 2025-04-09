Bill searching for information on faces in photograph
Do you recognise the faces in this photograph? Bill Taylor sent this image to the Argus, as he wants to find out information about the people depicted, such as if they are still living locally. The photograph is of ‘Condobolin Third Class 1953’. If you have any information to share, contact Mr Taylor via Facebook (facebook.com/tarlotaylor). Image Credit: Bill Taylor.
