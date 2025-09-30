Bill and Ronald become Life Members
Congratulations to Bill Ford and Ronald Jones on becoming Life Members of Trundle Rugby League Old Boys at the recent presentation.
“Your hard work and dedication volunteering for our Club does not go unnoticed and we think you are very deserving of this honour” read a post on the clubs Facebook page.
•ABOVE: Bill Ford, Dave Allan (Trundle Rugby League Old Boys President) and Ronald Jones.
