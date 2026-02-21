Big turn out for Voices of League

By Hayley Egan

On Saturday 31st January, the Voices of Leagues event was held at the Trundle Services & Citizens Club.

Four special guest speakers, Elizabeth MacGregor, Ben Roarty, Steve Reardon and Chris Anderson attended the event alongside Sky Racing Commentator Dave Carlson and Tipster Mick Wallace.

Elizabeth MacGregor is a local prodigy who made her way into the NRLW with flying colours. She made 7 tries in 8 appearances.

Ben Roarty has 200 NRL games under his belt, including having played second row and prop for the Storm and Penrith.

Steve Reardon is from Temora and became a player for the Bulldogs. He’s got over 160 games under his belt. He jumped back in the game in 2023 to play alongside his sons back in Temora.

Chris Anderson is from Condobolin and has played over 300 NRL games, played for the Blues and Kangaroos, then coached nearly 500 NRL games, plus 25 games for Australia.

The event was a big hit with many in attendance.

Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.