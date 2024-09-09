Biddy shares love of the organ

Biddy Brady has been playing the organ continuously in the St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Condobolin for over 50 years, and she has just retired, after turning 99 in August.

Biddy has played at many weddings, special occasions, school masses and funerals.

Biddy was born in Ipswich in Queensland and was educated by the Jussuline Nuns in Toowoomba, where she received her formal tuition in piano.

The Brady family remember her always playing and many late nights around the piano, covered all manner of post war, country and Irish ballads.

She was taught the organ by her son Paul when he finished at boarding school and was home for a year working from that humble start she became a regular organ player at mass, funerals, weddings, and social events.

Biddy so enjoyed the organ, that the much-loved piano was seconded elsewhere and the organ took pride of place in the lounge room – much to the daughters disgust as the guitars and banjo they played did not mesh well with folk songs and ballads accompanied by an organ!

Paul says he taught her in 1970/71 because at this time he was playing at mass and as he was about to leave town, and a new organist was required. This was in the Father Harper days. Father Harper was the one who bought the new organ and established where the organ stands today. Previous to this the organ was always in the choir department.

A highlight for Bid was a time when there were two organs. The reason for that was that Biddy and Paul played the Mass Hymns as a duet.

