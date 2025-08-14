Best mullet?
By Melissa Blewitt
The 2025 Condobolin Show will encourage the celebration of a unique hair style as it looks to crown the town’s Best Mullet in three age groups.
All competition entrants will be judged on their haircut and overall presentation. The three age groups include 12 Years and Under; 13 Years to 17 Years; and 18 Years Plus.
First Place rewards include $50 prize money and a trophy.
Presentations will take place on Saturday, 23 August after the Grand Parade. The mullet – short on the sides, long in the back – is not an Australian invention. The ancient Greeks were said to be
partial to the ‘do, as was singer Billy Ray Cyrus and, more recently, Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’.
The Beastie Boys also brought the hairstyle into the limelight during 1994 with their song ‘Mullet Head’. From a symbol of strength to a sign of rebellion, the mullet has a long, rich history. So
why not put yours at centre stage at the 2025 Condobolin Show?
The Condobolin Show ‘Best Mullet’ Competition is sponsored by Sunrise Energy Metals. Join the fun this year and show off your ‘Business in the Front, Party in the Back’ hairstyle, by registering
your mullet at the Show Office by 1pm on Friday (22 August) or by phoning 0428 681 099.
