Best Black Friday deals at Vane-Tempest Bros

The best Black Friday deals can be found at Vane-Tempest Mitre 10 in Condobolin.

New Catalogue is out now and will be active from 6 November 2024 until 1 December 2024.

There is more than 50 per cent off front page catalogue items.

As the festive season is fast approaching, you will be able to sleigh it this Christmas at Vane-Tempest Mitre 10 with a great selection of lights and decorations.

The Arlec 70cm Pop Up Snowman Light is just $49 and will make a terrific addition to your yard display. There is also the Arlec 150cm Fibre Optic Xmas Tree for $99 that will make any room in your home shine.

Looking for a great gift for the kids? The Kids Large Magical Playhouse ($179) will make their eyes light up on Christmas morning.

If you are having guests this Christmas, then the Cayman Wicker Bench Seat for just $99, will have them seated comfortably. This is a wonderful deal, as the recommended retail price is $299.

Gorgeous hanging pots have just arrived and are proving popular. Vane-Tempest Mitre 10 have a few on display for viewing and purchasing. They can also can order in hanging pot stands (great Christmas present idea) so pop in store and check out what the business has on offer.

Looking for some great stocking stuffer ideas? Jiffy Peat Pellets, Jiffy Greenhouse, Jiffy Peat Pots, Chilli Growing Kits, All-in-One Tomato Grow Kits, Christmas Tree All-In-One Grow Kits are all available in store now!

AfterPay and ZipPay is available in Store. Find Vane-Tempest Bros Mitre 10 at 76 William Street, Condobolin or phone them on 02 6895 2183.