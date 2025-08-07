Bendigo Bank Agencies to close in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo

By Melissa Blewitt

The Bendigo Bank has decided to close its Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo Agencies.

Lake Cargelligo is set for closure on 10 October, with Condobolin to follow on 16 October.

Following a review, Bendigo Bank concluded that its agency model could no longer be supported due to decreasing customer use and other relevant factors and would be retired from October this year.

According to Bendigo Bank its “agency model, established more than 30 years ago, enabled the Bank to offer limited banking services via third parties in areas where there was not enough customer demand to sustain a branch.”

Other Bendigo Bank Agencies to be impacted in NSW include Jerilderie, Grenfell, Crookwell, Cowra, Buronga, Mathoura, Blackheath, Darlington Point, Holbrook and Berrigan.

The Bank said it “apologises to customers that use these agencies for any inconvenience.”

Lachlan Shire mayor John Medcalf OAM said it’s sad news that the small agencies of the Bendigo Bank in Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo would close in October.

Councillor Dennis Brady proposed that Lachlan Shire Council write letters to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Federal Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, Federal Leader of The Nationals David Littleproud, and NSW Premier Chris Minns outlining concerns in regards the closures and the continuation of declining services for rural communities at the July Metting on 23 July. This motion was supported by all Councillors.

Council also resolved to send a “strongly worded” letter to Bendigo Bank expressing the Council’s disappointment in their decision to close Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo agencies. Councillors also determined that they would contact Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey and State Member for Barwon Roy Butler to ask that they advocate on behalf of both the Condobolin and Lake communities.

Bendigo Bank’s Chief Customer Officer Consumer, Taso Corolis, said the difficult decision to retire the agency model has been informed by evolving customer preferences leading to reductions in business activity, limited use of these services, and an increase in costs and compliance obligations.

“Bendigo Bank operates more branches per customer than any other Australian bank and Australia’s second largest regional branch network. We are proud of our regional heritage and are committed to providing face-to-face banking services for our customers.”

“To preserve what makes our bank unique, we must prioritise our investments across both physical and digital channels to continue meeting the changing needs and growing expectations of our 2.7 million customers.”

“We understand it may take time for some customers to adjust to these changes and we will support them through this. We are proactively supporting customers affected by the closures and will offer them assistance. This may be in the form of connecting them with their closest alternate service, including nearest branch or Bank@Post locations, and walking them through e-banking services available, when required,” he said.

The Bank advised that “Customers can continue to transact as normal at any Bendigo Bank branch, ATM or at any time via internet banking, their mobile app or by phone on 1300 236 344. Customers can also choose to bank in-person using Bank@Post at any of the 3,500 Australia Post outlets across Australia.”