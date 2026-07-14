Being Brave and Thankful
On Monday, 22 June language lessons with Marion Packham at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin were about being brave and thankful. “Being walangunmala-brave isn’t always a superhero wearing a cape,” a post on the WCC Language Program Facebook Page read. “We can be brave in our own way when dealing with day to day challenges. “Being brave and speaking up can help us and others. “Being mandaang-grateful (thankful) is about seeing the positives in our day and what we have as opposed to what we don’t have. “Being grateful for family, friends, community and all those little things that let us know we are loved and cared for. “Sometimes we are even grateful for those small challenges. Those opportunities help us to learn and grow. “Wiradjuri language in our stories, singing, movements and a part of who we are.” Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.
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