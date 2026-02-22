Beautiful vases at No Moo4 U
Beautiful woven vases are now part of the No Moo 4 U Condobolin décor. Talented local artist Bev Coe created the unique pieces. “A big thanks to the incredibly talented local artist, Bev Coe, who made these beautiful woven vases for our tables,” a post on the No Moo 4 U Condobolin Facebook Page read. “They are even colour coordinated to our shop. “We also have a copy of Bev’s beautiful book “Gugaaru Yanhanha” for little ones to read while they enjoy their ice cream treat.” Image Credit: No Moo 4 U Condobolin Facebook Page.
