Beautiful fashion at Hippity Hop Boutique

If you love beautiful things, particularly children’s wear, then a visit to Hippity Hop Boutique in Condobolin should be a priority.

Georgie Browning opened her store front in Condobolin in October 2022 and the business has blossomed into a place that is a must visit when in Condobolin.

She is married to Matt, and is a mum to four children Harry, Phoebe, Isobella and William. Georgie’s passion for beautiful children’s clothing grew even more after becoming a mother.

Now stocking the amazing Country Road brand, from newborn up to size 16, there is a fashionable option for everyone in your family.

Country Road offers quality clothing designed for the Australian way of life. They have been a leader in the fashion industry for the past 50 years.

Hippity Hop Boutique also offers an extensive range of other gorgeous brands to suit all your needs including (but not limited to) Alimrose, Bebe, Cry Wolf, Designer Kidz, Fox and Finch, French Soda and Love Henry. Sizes range from newborn to size 16.

Their new spring fashion lines are in store and online now (www.hippityhopboutique.com.au).

There is a Petite Skin Co skin care range and gifts for tweens; an expanded breast-feeding supplement range; and gift lines perfect for new mums.

There is also a range of toys, bags, shoes, and much more in store to discover! Open six days a week, Hippity Hop Boutique is located at 108 Bathurst Street, Condobolin. You can also check out www.hippityhopboutique.com.au for more information.