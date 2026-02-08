Beautiful bowling
Congratulations to the mother and daughter Cathy (right) and Danielle Thompson (left) on winning the Mid-West Regional Women’s title. They will now contest the State Title against the other 15 zone winners. They should be in with a very good chance after their runner ups performance in the Champion of champions last year against Jessie Cottell (NSW Bowler of the Year) and Selena Goddard who is one of New Zealand top ranked player’s playing in NSW. Image Credit: Mid-West Bowls Facebook Page.
Latest News
Premiers Sporting Challenge
During Term 3 2025, Lake Cargelligo Central School students participated [...]
Successful Duck Race held
By Melissa Blewitt It’s not every day you see a [...]
Beautiful bowling
Congratulations to the mother and daughter Cathy (right) and Danielle [...]
2025 a big year for Lachlan and Western Regional Services Youth Services
By Anne Coffey In May 25 Lachlan Shire Awarded LWRS [...]
TCC Send a Huge Thank You To Cheree
Trundle Children's Centre extended their heartfelt thanks to Cheree Stokes [...]
Colour Run fun
By Melissa Blewitt It was a bright and exciting day [...]