Beautiful bowling

Congratulations to the mother and daughter Cathy (right) and Danielle Thompson (left) on winning the Mid-West Regional Women’s title. They will now contest the State Title against the other 15 zone winners. They should be in with a very good chance after their runner ups performance in the Champion of champions last year against Jessie Cottell (NSW Bowler of the Year) and Selena Goddard who is one of New Zealand top ranked player’s playing in NSW. Image Credit: Mid-West Bowls Facebook Page.