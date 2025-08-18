Beautiful blooms on show

By Melissa Blewitt

It’s time to find your most beautiful blooms to present in this year’s Pot Plants, Cut Flowers and Floral Art section (Class O) of the 2025 Condobolin Show.

Chief Steward Geraldine Ypinazar is hoping there will be many locals who will be keen to display their floral creativity.

The Floral Art section is one of free expression and is open to all exhibitors both amateur and professional. The Amateur section is open to exhibitors who have not been awarded two champion ribbons in Floral Art at previous Condobolin Shows.

Flowers can be obtained from any source and embellishments may be used unless otherwise specified. Drapes are permitted, but staging bench is to be a maximum of 45 centmetres deep and 60 centimetres long.

To enter the ‘Branching Out’ category, you need to make an arrangement using flowers and foliage to create a stunning design on a branch. Use your own choice if flowers, foilage, and accessories. It is to be an upright arrangement, front facing and to be no higher than 75 centimetres. The Open prize is donated Mrs Jill Broadley.

If you would prefer, you can enter in the Open ‘Winter Wonderland’ (prize donated by Bush Yoga Company – Heidi Shoemark) or ‘Colourful Contrast’ (prize is donated by Stem the Florist) categories.

There are also Amateur sections for ‘Green and Bushy’ (prize donated by Mrs Pam Nicholl), ‘Kitchen Capers’ (prize donated by Mrs Dawn Jones) and ‘Let’s Go Modern’ (prize donated by Condobolin Garden and Floral Art Group Incorporated).

Those aged 12 years and under can also floral artistic side. They can ‘Create a Garden Critter’ – by using flowers, foliage and/or fruit and vegetable (prize donated by Geraldine Ypinazar); ‘Fairy Garden’ – use fresh flowers and foliage – embellishments permitted (prize donated by Sue Thomas); and ‘Spring in a Basket’ – use fresh flowers and foliage (prize donated by Tania Wallace).

The Thelma L’Estrange Memorial Trophy will be given to the Champion Exhibit. The trophy is donated for the annual competition by the Condobolin Garden and Floral Art Group Incorporated.

In the Cut Flowers, all exhibits must be in clear jars or bottles – no vases are permitted.

Why not enter one bunch of lavender (Section 5), container of three daffodils – one variety (section 13), three Jonquils – single variety (Section 14), one Dutch Iris (Section 21), a container of daisies (Section 26) or container of natives (Section 31). There are other sections, simply take a look in the 2025 Show Schedule.

A Champion Exhibit will be awarded in the Cut Flower sections, with the prize donated by Greener Gardens. In the Pot Plants, the community can enter a potted orchid in bloom (Section 34), a potted succulent or cactus – one variety only (Section 38) or other sections which can be found in the 2025 Show Schedule. The Joy Marsh Memorial Prize will be given for the Champion Exhibit in the Pot Plant sections. This prize is donated by Ms Peta Emes.

The Most Successful Exhibitor in Cut Flower and Pot Plant sections will win the David Worthington Memorial Trophy, which is donated by the Worthington family. In the Camellias section, the Champion Camellia of Show will receive the Doris Cooper Memorial Award, donated by Bronwyn Cooper. The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Camellia sections will win a $10 prize, card and ribbon.

The Condobolin PAH and I Association encourages the community to get innovative with their Floral Art entries and start looking in their gardens for their best blooms.

To save time and the juggling of your exhibits on Thursday, 21 August, you can purchase your entry tickets now at the Show Office.