Beautiful blooms on display

It’s time to find your most beautiful blooms to present in this year’s Pot Plants, Cut Flowers and Floral Art section (Class O) of the 2024 Condobolin Show.

Chief Stewards Cath Cooper and Vikki Stuckey are hoping there will be many locals who will be keen to display their floral creativity.

The Floral Art section is one of free expression and is open to all exhibitors both amateur and professional. Flowers can be obtained from any source and embellishments may be used unless otherwise specified.

To enter the ‘A Moment in Twine’ category, you need to make an arrangement using flowers and foliage to create a stunning design (artificial embellishments are permitted). There is also an Amateur section for this category. The Open prize is donated by Stem the Florist, while the Amateur prize is donated by Bush Yoga Company (Heidi Shoemark).

If you would prefer, you can enter in the Open or Amateur ‘Metallica’ category. This is to be a modern arrangement of fresh flowers and foliage in a metal container (artificial embellishments are permitted). The Open prize is donated by Condobolin Garden and Floral Art Group Incorporated, while the Amateur prize is donated by EvvE Collective.

The Thelma L’Estrange Memorial Trophy will be given to the Champion Exhibit. The trophy is donated for the annual competition by the Condobolin Garden and Floral Art Group Incorporated.

In the Cut Flowers, all exhibits must be in clear jars or bottles – no vases are permitted.

Why not enter one bunch of lavender (Section 5), container of three daffodils – one variety (section 13), three Jonquils – single variety (Section 14), one Dutch Iris (Section 21), a container of daisies (Section 25) or container of natives (Section 30). There are other sections, simply take a look in the 2024 Show Schedule.

A Champion Exhibit will be awarded in the Cut Flower sections, with the prize donated by Greener Gardens. In the Pot Plants, the community can enter a potted orchid in bloom (Section 33), a potted succulent or cactus – one variety only (Section 37) or other sections which can be found in the 2024 Show Schedule. The Joy Marsh Memorial Prize will be given for the Champion Exhibit in the Pot Plant sections. This prize is donated by Ms Peta Emes.

The Most Successful Exhibitor in Cut Flower and Pot Plant sections will win the David Worthington Memorial Trophy, which is donated by the Worthington family. In the Camellias section, the Champion Camellia of Show will receive the Doris Cooper Memorial Award, donated by Bronwyn Cooper. The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Camellia sections will win a prize donated by Springtime Pilates.

The Condobolin PAH and I Association encourages the community to get innovative with their Floral Art entries and start looking in their gardens for their best blooms.

To save time and the juggling of your exhibits on Thursday, 22 August, you can purchase your entry tickets now at the Show Office.