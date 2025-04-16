Be mindful as it is a busy time on roads

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin residents and travellers are being urged to be mindful on busy NSW roads as Easter, the school holidays and ANZAC Day all occur in April.

NSW Police along with Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils are encouraging all road users to take care on the roads this month.

Last Easter, five people died on NSW roads, down from seven in 2023.

Double demerits will again be in force for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences from Thursday, 17 April to Monday, 21 April (inclusive).

There will also be a double demerit point period for the ANZAC Day weekend from Thursday, 24 April to Sunday 27 April (inclusive).

The Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said we are expecting roads to be busy with people travelling across and through NSW during April and with this increased traffic comes increased risk of crashes occurring.

“Our message is to be patient, obey the road rules and drive to conditions. We want everyone to reach their destination safely and to enjoy the Easter break, school holidays and ANZAC Day without tragedy,” she explained.

“I ask all drivers to play their part in reducing crashes and risks. Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks, limit distractions in the car, don’t mix alcohol or drugs with driving and ensure you and all your passengers are wearing seatbelts.”

Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Mitchell Gage is reminding drivers that there will be extra Police in the area.

“Extra police will be on the roads focusing on the fatal five – speeding, drink and drug driving, failure to wear seatbelts, driving while fatigued, and distraction offences such as using a mobile phone while driving,” he stated. ‘Driving is something most people do in their everyday lives, making it very easy to become relaxed and complacent on the roads. Just because you haven’t been involved

in a crash before doesn’t mean it can’t happen to you.

“Please don’t take risks and take care on the roads. We want everyone to make it to their destination safely this Easter.”

There are also a number of websites that could help to keep drivers safe; Test how tired you might be before heading out on the road at testyourtiredself.com.au

Download and use the Speed Advisor App, a driver’s aid to help you stay under the speed limit. Visit livetraffic.com for realtime updates on traffic conditions, including road closures.