Be inspired with bright colours and bold patterns

Explore the newest trends and embrace the vibrancy of the season with new spring fashion at The Hall.

Located in Condobolin, The Hall has the perfect outfit for your next event.

Be inspired with bright colours and bold patterns – there is something stylish to suit everyone.

If casual elegance is your style, then the new Goondiwindi Cotton collection has a place in your wardrobe.

Goondiwindi Cotton prides itself on crafting clothes that blend superior quality with timeless style. For over 30 years, they have been committed to creating garments that feel as good as they look.

Make a statement in a feminine floral dress or classic white linen pants. Check out the new range of Goondiwindi Cotton in store now.

The Hall is also bursting at the seams with beautiful tops, floaty dresses, a new range of pearl earrings and jewellery.

Of course, also always available is an extensive workwear range and embroidery service ready for summer as well!

Drop in to say hello at 57 Bathurst Street in Condobolin or give Cammay, Gini or Lindy a call on 02 6895 4008.