Basketball team attends finals

The Condobolin High School Under 15’s Basketball team showed skills and sportsmanship at the Western Region basketball finals.

On Wednesday, 21 August Azieha Wighton, Brody Vaeau, Keiron Croaker, Steven Capewell, Callan Venables, Jaden Glasson, Rashard Kirby, Justin McDonald, Joseph Packham and Nate Vincent travelled to Bathurst Stadium to compete at the event.

“The competition was hot, as all teams had won through their respective zone finals, with the Condo boys fresh off wins against West Wyalong, Cowra and Grenfell,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read.

“First game was against Kelso High. Just off the bus after three and a half hours travelling, the boys were understandably slow to get going and trailed by close to 20 points in the first half. The boys found their rhythm and clawed back some of the lead, outplaying Kelso in the third quarter, ultimately going down 45-26.

“Next game was against a big Bathurst High School. Despite Bathurst’s size, Condo took the lead in the third quarter with Bathurst struggling against the speed and teamwork of the Condo boys. Bathurst did prove too strong in the end, winning 34-24.

“Final match was against Mudgee, this was anybody’s game as the lead changed back and forth. Unfortunately, Mudgee edged out a tiring Condo side in a very tight close match. “The Condobolin boys are commended on their fine achievement, competing favourably against the biggest and best schools in the region. The determination, teamwork, skill and sportsmanship from Condo was outstanding.

“You are a credit to yourselves, the school and the town. Well done boys!,” the post concluded.