Barry Harmer recognised as Senior of the Year

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Wednesday 4th March, Trundle resident, Barry Harmer, was recognised as one of the Seniors of the Year at the Local Senior of the Year Awards.

John Moss, formerly of Orange, was named the other Senior of the Year in the Orange Electorate. The event was hosted by State Member for Orange Philip Donato MP.

Barry was joined by members of the Trundle community and his family. Also in attendance were John’s supporters, Orange City Council Mayor Tony Mileto, Phil Donato MP, Parkes Shire Council Deputy Mayor Marg Applebee and Orange City Council Deputy Mayor Tammy Greenhalgh.

The following is the nomination submission made for Mr Harmer. It’s a detailed description of what Mr Harmer does in the Trundle community:

Mr Barry Harmer has lived and worked in the Trundle district for his entire life. As a young man Barry worked tirelessly as a share farmer before purchasing his own property, where he continued farming until retiring into the town of Trundle. Barry and his wife June raised five children, and the Harmer family is well known and respected throughout the district. Over the years, Barry has served on almost every community group, volunteered at countless events, and provided strong leadership and unwavering dedication to Trundle and the surrounding district. He completed National Service in the 13th NST Battalion and later in the 6th Mounted Rifles Singleton.

Barry is currently a Patron of the Trundle Pastoral & Agricultural Society (appointed in 2022), having been a Committee Member and Steward of Produce for more than 60 years. His generosity, mentoring, and commitment have seen the Produce section grow from strength to strength, always challenging and encouraging competitors both young and old. In 2017, the Barry Harmer Perpetual Trophy was established for Produce competitors, and Barry has won it every year it has been contested. He was also the recipient of the May Collier Best Pavilion Exhibit in 2025. His energy, example, and especially his guiding of students in preparing their show entries are a constant inspiration.

Barry’s generosity extends to his exceptional garden. He regularly shares his fruit and vegetables, leaving produce at the Hardware shop for the community to enjoy. His willingness to share his knowledge of plants and gardening sets a wonderful example for others to follow.

Throughout the years, Barry has also contributed to many other committees, including the Trundle War Memorial School of Arts Committee, the Trundle RSL Committee, the Trundle Men’s Shed, the Trundle Garden Competition, and the Trundle Vintage Tractor & Stationary Engines Committee. He has also volunteered and assisted at the Trundle Central School and its Parents and Citizens Committee. Barry is always ready to support any community project, and his knowledge of the district is unmatched.

Events such as the Trundle Bush Tucker Day, Trundle Prostate Cancer Fundraiser, Australia Day celebrations, Trundle Memorial Hall Market Days, and Remembrance Day – along with countless others have all benefited from Barry’s calm demeanour, steady leadership, and expert BBQ skills. He willingly assists and mentors others in every group he is involved in and is held in the highest regard throughout the community.

I am nominating Barry because he is both a cornerstore of Trundle’s history and a vital part of its future. He is a generous, dedicated, and humble community member who is always there with a gentle smile and a helping hand. Through his actions, he inspires us all to be better community members. Barry is an ideal candidate for the NSW Seniors Festival Local Achievements Award as he consistently makes a positive difference in the Trundle community.

Nomination request and Image credits: Deputy Mayor Councillor Marg Applebee – Parkes Shire Council