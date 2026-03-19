Latest News
Barrie celebrates special day
Happy Birthday to Barrie Toms, who celebrated a very special [...]
Recognising students at CPS Presentation Day
By Melissa Blewitt Condobolin Public School held their Kindergarten to [...]
Barry Harmer recognised as Senior of the Year
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Wednesday 4th March, Trundle resident, [...]
Making vibrant mocktails
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Condobolin High School Year 12 Hospitality [...]
Charmaine finishes Certificate
On Wednesday 18th February, Murra Thinna Preschool celebrated a huge [...]
Ladies sparkle at International Women’s Day Long Lunch
Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women's [...]