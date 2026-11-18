Bailee Wins Outstanding Early Childhood Trainee Award

By Hayley Egan

Bailee McAneney was named the winner of the Outstanding Early Childhood Trainee Award at The Central West Early Childhood Awards Dinner on Saturday 31st October.

Bailee is a trainee at the Trundle Children’s Centre and was nominated for the award earlier this year.

“Your dedication, passion and commitment to making a difference in the lives of children and families across our region deserves to be celebrated. Thank you for the incredible work you do and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition!” a post on the Central West Early Childhood Awards Facebook page read.

The Central West Early Childhood Awards are an opportunity to celebrate the dedicated educators, leaders, trainees and services that make a difference in the lives of children and families in the region.

“These awards were established to recognise those who consistently go above and beyond in their commitment to children, their colleagues ad their communities.” read a comment on The Central West Early Childhood Awards Website.

“They honour excellence, innovation, leadership and passion that makes the Central west such a wonderful place for children to grow.

“The Central West Early Childhood Awards are an opportunity for our communities to say Thank You to the people whose dedication often goes unseen but whose impact lasts a lifetime. Together lets celebrate the incredible people who are shaping the future – one child at a time.”

The first Award Ceremony was held in 2023 thanks to Katy Matheson and Katherine Wilson from Circle Early Learning and Kim Laird from Bowen Early Intervention.

Since then, a strong committee has formed filled with committed professionals, which has grown substantially since 2023.

Congratulations Bailee on your success!

Image: Bailee McAnaney was named utstanding Early Childhood Trainee Award at The Central West Early Childhood Awards Dinner on Saturday 31st October. Image Credit: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.