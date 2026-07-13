Bagaraybang Cafe in action

The Condobolin High School Bagaraybang Café is more than just a place to grab a great coffee, it’s a hands on learning space where students are building real-world skills for their future. As part of their Certificate II in Hospitality, students complete three coffee service periods and 12 customer service periods, giving them valuable, practical experience in a real café environment.Through their time in the café, students develop confidence in customer service, learn professional coffee preparation skills, practice and refine their latte art, and gain experience working in a fast-paced, team setting. “We are proud to focus on quality beverages, giving students the chance to take pride in what they create. Keep an eye out, some weeks you might also find sweet treats or hot food items on offer!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “A big congratulations to our students for the effort, enthusiasm, and growth.” Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.