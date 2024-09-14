Australia’s natural wonder on show at National Droughtmaster Bull Sale

In a world where versatility and sustainability are essential, Australia’s Droughtmaster cattle (often referred to as Australia’s natural wonder) have proven to be a consistent performer in adverse environments, delivering high quality and high yielding carcases.

The CQLX Saleyards will come alive as the National Droughtmaster Bull Sale, will give buyers the opportunity to purchase 500 bulls featuring leading genetics for all markets over two days.

All bulls are scanned, vet checked, semen tested, vaccinated and ready to work.

This is Australia’s largest Droughtmaster multi-vendor sale. With leading genetics from over 80 studs available for viewing from Sunday, 15 September.

The King of the Ring preview will be held on Monday, 16 September. The King of the Ring will be run as an extension of the Droughtmaster National Bull Sale, it is not a standalone sale.

Vendors who will feature at the inaugural King of the Ring Sale will be Craiglea, Hamadra, Heitiki, Lamont, Rondel, SC, Smithy’s, Sommer and Wisetree.

The National Droughtmaster Bull Sale will take place on Tuesday, 17 September (Day One) and Wednesday, 18 September (Day Two). The King of the Ring bulls will kick off the sale at 9.30am on Day One.

“From docility and adaptability to fertility and carcase yield, Droughtmaster’s natural traits underpin its wonderful reputation as an allrounder,” www.droughtmaster.com.au says.

“The constant evolution of the breed is seeing it flourish across the world whilst meeting the demanding standards of Australian producers and supply chain.”

Droughtmaster cattle eat well (Rigorous genetic selection has seen major advances in breed eating quality to exceed evolving consumer demands and stringent MSA and Euro requirements), create profit in the paddock (lower production costs and greater producer profits are part of the Droughtmaster DNA), are naturally versatile (the breed possesses a rare combination of traits including adaptability to harsh conditions and varied geographies), have class leading reproductive performance (Sires and Dams deliver on both fronts with consistent high fertility rates over varied herd geographies), efficient feeding traits (a low maintenance digestive system) and superior cross breeding (when used in cross breeding the Droughtmaster can produce easy care, productive cattle).

In 2023, 346 bulls were sold to an average price of $10,977. The top price was $140,000, with the sale grossing $3,798,000.

For more information or to request a catalogue visit www.droughtmaster.com.au. You can also phone 07 3281 0056 (open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm – Queensland time) to ask any questions you may have.