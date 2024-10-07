Australian team for Rubie

Condobolin Public School student Rubie Haworth has been selected to pay in the Australian Under 13’s Netball Team in December 2025. She will play a 10-day Netball Test series against Fiji national teams. Congratulations, Rubie! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

