Australian team for Rubie
Condobolin Public School student Rubie Haworth has been selected to pay in the Australian Under 13’s Netball Team in December 2025. She will play a 10-day Netball Test series against Fiji national teams. Congratulations, Rubie! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
