Australian Agriculture – Broadacre Crops
In 2024-25:
•13.7 million tonnes of barley were sold in Australia, 2.8 million tonnes more than in 2023-24
•$3.7 billion of barley were sold, an increase of $507 million
•4.9 million hectares of barley were grown, an increase of 900 thousand hectares
•Businesses selling barley increased marginally by 1 per cent to 12,540 businesses Western Australia was the largest barley producing state with 6.5 million tonnes sold representing an increase of 2.3 million tonnes from 2023-24. Queensland and New South Wales reported the biggest percentage increases while South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania decreased production.
Seven of the top ten Statistical Area 2 (SA2) regions for barley production were in Western Australia. Kulin (WA) was again the highest barley producing SA2 nationally, with 1.6 million tonnes sold. Kulin’s (WA) production was more than double that of Moree Surrounds (NSW) the next highest SA2 region, with 767 thousand tonnes sold, despite Moree Surrounds (NSW) more than tripling its production from 2023-24.
Agricultural levy data is combined with satellite crop mapping to produce SA2 estimates of production, value, area, and number of businesses. Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
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