Australian Agriculture – Broadacre Crops

TOTAL VALUE OF CROPS

There were 61.1 million tonnes of winter broadacre crops sold in 2024-25, an increase of 11.1 million tonnes from 2023-24.

Local value for winter broadacre crops increased by $3.8 billion to $22.5 billion. Winter crops covered 25.8 million hectares, an increase of 26 per cent. Wheat, barley and canola remain the three largest crops, with the local value of production sold combining to $18.7 billion, representing 83 per cent of total winter crop local value. Wheat comprised 57 per cent of total winter crop production sold with 34.8 million tonnes, the highest for all winter crops.

Total winter crop production in 2024-25 (excluding faba beans and field peas) was 60.2 million tonnes, an increase of 10.2 million tonnes from 2023-24. Local value in 2024-25 for all winter crops (excluding faba beans and field peas) was $22.0 billion, up 18% from 2023-24.

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics.