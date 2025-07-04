Australia Post putting up prices

By Melissa Blewitt

Australia Post is putting up its prices.

On 1 July 2025, they are increased the prices of the following retail products and services:

•Domestic parcels

•International parcels and letters

•Mail Redirection and Mail Hold services

•Local Pickup and Delivery services

•Photo ID

•MyPost Business rates, which are calculated based on retail prices

•MyPost Business pickup rates

Their retail pricing for all products and services is set out in their Post Charges Guide, which will be available online from 1 July 2025.

Australia Post are also updating their agreed rates with the following business customers: eParcel domestic and international, StarTrack.

On 1 July 2025, they increased Parcel Post postage prices by a weighted average of 1.95 per cent.

Postage for prepaid satchels is based on size, not weight. These prices include packaging and postage for sending within Australia.

Parcel Post satchel and postage:

•Extra Small (215 x 280 mm) – $10.05

•Small (355 x 225mm) – $11.50

•Medium (390 x 270mm) – $15.65

•Large (405 x 315mm) – $19.75

•Extra Large (510 x 440mm) – $23.80

Flat rate postage is based on size, not weight. The prices only include postage within Australia only and don’t include the price of packaging. Examples of this packaging can be mailing boxes, mailing tubes, and tough bags.

Parcel Post postage only:

•Extra Small – $9.70

•Small – $11.15

•Medium – $15.25

•Large – $19.30

•Extra Large – $23.30

When you use other packaging (yours or Australia Post’s); postage is based on the weight or cubic weight (whichever is greater) and the destination. The prices are for postage within Australia only and don’t include the price of packaging.

•Up to 250 grams – $9.70

•Over 250 grams up to 500 grams – $11.15

•Over 500 grams up to 1 kilogram – $15.25

•Over 1 kilogram up to 3 kilograms – $19.30

•Over 3 kilograms up to 5 kilograms – $23.30

Australia Post will also increased Express Post postage costs by a weighted average of 1.52 per cent on 1 July.

Prices for Express Post satchel and postage include:

•Extra Small (280 x 215mm) – $13.05

•Small (355 x 225mm) – $15.00

•Medium (390 x 270mm) -$19.65

•Large (405 x 315mm) – $24.25

•Extra Large (510 x 440mm) – $32.30

Express Post Flat rate postage is based on size, not weight. The following prices are for postage within Australia only and don’t include the price of packaging.

Express Post Postage Only:

•Extra Small – $12.70

•Small – $14.65

•Medium – $19.25

•Large – $23.80

•Extra Large – $31.80

Express Post Prepaid Envelopes will also see an increase in price. The following prices are for single items.

•Small DL (window face) – 110 x 220mm – $9.00

•Medium (C5) – 162 x 229mm – $9.35

•Large (B4) – 250 x 353mm – $11.05

International parcels and letters will also saw a price increase from 1 July. The price of international parcels will go up by a weighted average of 3.25 per cent and international letters by a weighted average of five per cent.

For a full list of product price increases, visit www.auspost.com.au