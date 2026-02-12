Australia Day fun at the swimming pool

The Condobolin community enjoyed free entry to the swimming pool and four hours of inflatable fun for juniors on Australia Day (26 January). There was a also a free barbecue lunch, drinks and ice blocks. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

