Attending State of Origin

Condobolin High School Captains Ryan Goodsell (fourth from left) and Bella Clemson (fifth from left) were lucky enough to be able to attend the first State of Origin match on Wednesday, 5 June. They were in Sydney as part of the Lachlan Access Program annual Leadership Excursion. Image Credit: Lachlan Access Program Facebook Page.

20/06/2024

