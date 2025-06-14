Attendance matters

Fifty-one Condobolin Public School students received 100 per cent attendance in Term One. All these students enjoyed morning tea with Principal Mrs Lorraine Farrugia as recognition of their achievement. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

14/06/2025

