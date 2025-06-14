Latest News
Attendance matters
Fifty-one Condobolin Public School students received 100 per cent attendance [...]
Trundle Anzac Honoured at Australian War Memorial
The Australian War Memorial in Canberra commemorated the service and [...]
Niaomi nurtures a new generation’s passion for agriculture
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt Niaomi Evans (nee Ridley) works as [...]
Stronger laws to stop puppy farms and improve animal welfare
Dog breeders across NSW can now apply for exemptions to [...]
Learning about shared histories and cultures
Compiled by Melissa Blewitt National Reconciliation Week (NRW) has been [...]
Cool Kids First Aid at CPS
Recently, Condobolin Public School primary students had the opportunity to [...]