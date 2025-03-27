Ash Wednesday Mass held at St Joseph’s

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin attended an Ash Wednesday Mass on Wednesday, 5 March. Ash Wednesday is one of the most important holy days in the liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer. Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday, and is chiefly observed by Catholics, although many other Christians observe it too. Ash Wednesday comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting. The practice includes the wearing of ashes on the head. Ash Wednesday is preceded by Shrove Tuesday.